BRIEF-EHT reports proposed securities for debt transaction

Sept 16 Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies :

* EHT announces proposed securities for debt transaction

* Reached agreement to settle certain debt obligations owed to creditor in amount of $2 million

* Reached agreement to settle certain debt obligations owed to creditor in through issuance of 22 million common shares

