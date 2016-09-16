BRIEF-Enova: Units enter into second amendment to amend indenture and receivables purchase agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Enova International Inc :
* Amendment authorized co to include in securitization facility receivables originated by state-chartered bank
* On Sept 12, co, units entered into second amendment to amend indenture and receivables purchase agreement Source text - bit.ly/2cFq0ve Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.