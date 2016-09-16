版本:
BRIEF-Enova: Units enter into second amendment to amend indenture and receivables purchase agreement

Sept 16 Enova International Inc :

* Amendment authorized co to include in securitization facility receivables originated by state-chartered bank

* On Sept 12, co, units entered into second amendment to amend indenture and receivables purchase agreement Source text - bit.ly/2cFq0ve Further company coverage:

