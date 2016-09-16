版本:
BRIEF-Transatlantic: Wil Saqueton to step down from his position as vp and cfo

Sept 16 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :

* Chris Elmore will serve as co's interim principal accounting, financial officer, effective September 30, 2016

* On September 13, 2016, Wil F. Saqueton notified co that he is resigning from his position as vice president and cfo

* Board of directors intends to commence a search for Saqueton's successor Source text - bit.ly/2cPMPkZ Further company coverage:

