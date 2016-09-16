BRIEF-Tessera unit enters into settlement agreement with St.Paul Mercury

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Tessera Technologies Inc :
* Pursuant to settlement with St.Paul, Tessera will receive $5.0 million in q3 of 2016
* On Sept. 14, its unit entered into settlement agreement with st. Paul mercury insurance co for insurance coverage litigation
* Settlement amount will be reflected as an offset of expenses in company's third-quarter GAAP financial results Source text - bit.ly/2cPvSo3 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
