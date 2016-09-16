BRIEF-Tessera unit enters into settlement agreement with St.Paul Mercury

Sept 16 Tessera Technologies Inc :

* Pursuant to settlement with St.Paul, Tessera will receive $5.0 million in q3 of 2016

* On Sept. 14, its unit entered into settlement agreement with st. Paul mercury insurance co for insurance coverage litigation

* Settlement amount will be reflected as an offset of expenses in company's third-quarter GAAP financial results