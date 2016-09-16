版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Synchrony files for a potential mixed shelf offering

Sept 16 Synchrony Financial :

* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text - bit.ly/2d4n6ld Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐