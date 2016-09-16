BRIEF-Bridgepoint:The Iowa District Court for Polk County enters a written order

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Bridgepoint Education Inc :
* On Sept 15, in response to petition for declaratory and injunctive relief filed by ashford university, Iowa district court for Polk County entered a written order
* Pursuant to order, isaa will continue to approve ashford's programs for GI bill benefits until such final and appealable order has been entered
* Written order staying Iowa doe's announced intention to withdraw approval of ashford as a gi bill eligible institution until entry of a final order
* Any delays or gaps in coverage for GI bill benefits could have a material adverse effect on current and future military student enrollment, co's revenues Source text - bit.ly/2cFwmuu Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
