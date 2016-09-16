BRIEF-Bridgepoint:The Iowa District Court for Polk County enters a written order

Sept 16 Bridgepoint Education Inc :

* On Sept 15, in response to petition for declaratory and injunctive relief filed by ashford university, Iowa district court for Polk County entered a written order

* Pursuant to order, isaa will continue to approve ashford's programs for GI bill benefits until such final and appealable order has been entered

* Written order staying Iowa doe's announced intention to withdraw approval of ashford as a gi bill eligible institution until entry of a final order

* Any delays or gaps in coverage for GI bill benefits could have a material adverse effect on current and future military student enrollment, co's revenues