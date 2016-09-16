版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Dover and units modify secured credit agreement with its bank group

Sept 16 Dover Motorsports Inc :

* Says the credit facility was modified to extend the maturity date to July 31, 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2d6yKyN Further company coverage:

