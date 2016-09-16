版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Quest Pharmatech amends warrant terms

Sept 16 Quest Pharmatech Inc :

* Quest Pharmatech Inc. amends warrant terms

* Exercise price of warrants will also increase from $0.10 to $0.16

* Quest Pharmatech Inc says extension of 3.4 million warrants that are to expire on September 26, 2016 by 18 months to march 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐