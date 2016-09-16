版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Zion Oil and Gas says Michael Croswell Jr appointed cfo

Sept 16 Zion Oil And Gas Inc :

* Croswell is replacing Ilan Sheena as company's chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2016

* Says Michael B. Croswell Jr appointed cfo

* Croswell will continue in current positions as corporate vice president of administration and corporate controller Source text - bit.ly/2cfp3ye Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐