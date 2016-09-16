版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Union pacific reports pricing terms of exchange offers

Sept 16 Union Pacific Corp :

* Annual interest rate on new notes will be 3.799 pct

* Pricing terms of private offers to exchange certain outstanding notes, debentures for a combination of new notes due 2051 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐