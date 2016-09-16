版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日

BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders

Sept 16 Tidewater Inc :

* Company has now received extensions of those limited waivers of covenant noncompliance until October 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

