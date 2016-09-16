版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Starbucks board amends and restates company's amended and restated bylaws

Sept 16 Starbucks Corp :

* Board amended and restated company's amended and restated bylaws

* Bylaws include new article for some shareholders to nominate in annual meeting proxy materials director nominees constituting up to 20 percent of board Source text - bit.ly/2cPA3QC Further company coverage:

