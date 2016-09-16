版本:
BRIEF-Shire District Court issues ruling in Hatch Waxman case regarding Shire's Lialda

Sept 16 Shire Plc :

* Court ruled that Cadilla Healthcare Ltd./Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.'s proposed generic version of Lialda does not infringe U.S. patent no. 6,773,720

* "believes that proposed Zydus product infringes '720 patent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

