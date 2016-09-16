版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Response Biomedical receives shareholder approval of going-private transaction

Sept 16 Response Biomedical Corp :

* On closing of arrangement,response shareholders will receive, subject to terms,conditions of arrangement, $1.12/ response share

* Court hearing for final order to approve arrangement is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐