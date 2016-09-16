版本:
BRIEF-Isign updates on the delay in the filing of annual financial statements

Sept 16 Isign Media Solutions Inc :

* Isign Media provides an update on the delay in the filing of annual financial statements and related documents

* Isign Media Solutions Inc says company will be filing required documents by no later than October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

