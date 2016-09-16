BRIEF-Depomed receives request to call special meeting of shareholders

Sept 16 Depomed Inc :

* Starboard Value Lp has delivered to Depomed a written request calling for a special meeting of depomed shareholders to be held on Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016.

* Co did not oppose starboard's request, solicit proxies from shareholders with respect to Starboard's solicitation to call special meeting

* Starboard has indicated it intends to have depomed shareholders vote on proposals to remove and replace entire board of directors of Depomed