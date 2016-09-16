BRIEF-Depomed receives request to call special meeting of shareholders

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Depomed Inc :
* Starboard Value Lp has delivered to Depomed a written request calling for a special meeting of depomed shareholders to be held on Tuesday, Nov 15, 2016.
* Co did not oppose starboard's request, solicit proxies from shareholders with respect to Starboard's solicitation to call special meeting
* Starboard has indicated it intends to have depomed shareholders vote on proposals to remove and replace entire board of directors of Depomed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
