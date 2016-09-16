BRIEF-NFL says season premiere of Thursday Night Football draws audience of 15.7 mln viewers

Sept 16 The National Football League:

* Season premiere of Thursday Night Football draws an audience of 15.7 million viewers across all platforms

* CBS, NFL Network's coverage of Jets-Bills was watched in all-or-part by 48.1 million viewers on television, with minimum of one minute viewed

* Average audience watching Thursday Night Football on twitter properties was 243,000 with each viewer watching average of 22 minutes of game action

* For the thursday night football game, Twitter reached 2.1 million viewers

* In total, all digital properties showing Thursday Night Football reached 2.4 million viewers Source text (bit.ly/2d6EgS3)