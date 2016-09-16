版本:
BRIEF-Empire District Electric files for new Kansas electric rates

Sept 16 Empire District Electric Co :

* Company is seeking an annual increase in base rate revenues of approximately $6.4 million, or about 25.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

