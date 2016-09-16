版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 07:51 BJT

BRIEF-Manitok Energy announces filing of preliminary base shelf prospectus, issuance of stock options

Sept 16 Manitok Energy Inc :

* Announces filing of a preliminary base shelf prospectus and issuance of stock options

* Says co is offering up to a cumulative amount of C$150 million of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐