版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Journey Energy says Maple Investments has bought 16.4 mln Journey shares from Infra-PSP

Sept 19 Journey Energy Inc

* Journey Energy Inc. announces a change in major shareholder

* Says on closing of acquisition, MIE will own approximately 37.5% of issued and outstanding shares of Journey

* Maple Investments Limited has agreed to acquire an aggregate of 16.4 million common shares from Infra-Psp partners for $33.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐