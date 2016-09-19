版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Active Biotech updates on laquinimod development

Sept 19 Active Biotech Ab :

* Active Biotech update on laquinimod development: U.S, Food and Drug Administration rescinds special protocol assessment for laquinimod Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐