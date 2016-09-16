BRIEF-Green Plains:Unit enters into a first amendment to credit agreement to its 5-year credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Green Plains Partners Lp :
* Under amended credit facility, revolving credit facility available to OPCO was increased from $100.0 million to $155.0 million
* Unit entered into, as borrower, a first amendment to credit agreement to its 5-year credit agreement, dated July 1, 2015
* Says amended credit facility may be increased by up to an aggregate of $100.0 million without consent of lenders Source text - bit.ly/2cPz1E7 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.