BRIEF-Green Plains:Unit enters into a first amendment to credit agreement to its 5-year credit agreement

Sept 16 Green Plains Partners Lp :

* Under amended credit facility, revolving credit facility available to OPCO was increased from $100.0 million to $155.0 million

* Unit entered into, as borrower, a first amendment to credit agreement to its 5-year credit agreement, dated July 1, 2015

* Says amended credit facility may be increased by up to an aggregate of $100.0 million without consent of lenders