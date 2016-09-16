BRIEF-Asian Mineral Resources to restate Q2 interim financial statements and MD&A

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Asian Mineral Resources Ltd :
* Determined that depreciation expense recognized in inventory had been overstated for q2 results
* Determined certain items within property, plant,equipment was translated at incorrect exchange rates, in q2 financial statements
* Committee determined that co's unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for q2 were materially misstated
* Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 3-month and 6-month periods ended June 30 were not reviewed by company's auditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.