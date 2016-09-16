版本:
BRIEF-Medallion:Unit enters into an amendment which amended loan and security agreement

Sept 16 Medallion Financial Corp :

* Unit entered into an amendment which amended loan and security agreement, dated December 12, 2008

* Under terms of amendment various changes were implemented which improved trust's flexibility under credit facility Source text - bit.ly/2cx1O0K Further company coverage:

