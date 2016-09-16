版本:
BRIEF-Halliburton board amends co's by-laws to implement proxy access

Sept 16 Halliburton Co :

* Additional amendments include clarification of provisions on advance notice, revision of procedure for directors calling special meeting

* Proxy access permits some stockholders to nominate, include in co's proxy materials up to 2 directors or 20% of board, whichever is greater Source text - bit.ly/2d4olRq Further company coverage:

