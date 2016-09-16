BRIEF-First NBC Bank names Shivan Govindan as chairman of board

Sept 16 First NBC Bank Holding Co :

* Appointed Shivan Govindan as chairman of board, effective immediately

* First NBC Bank Holding Co says appointment of Albert J. Richard, III to serve as its senior executive vice president and cfo , effective immediately

* Mary Beth Verdigets, who had served as First NBC's cfo, will serve in a newly-created position of treasurer