版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Genco:Units enter additional agreements

Sept 16 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd :

* On Sept.16, co, units entered additional agreements

* Deadline for approval by China Export & Credit Insurance Corp of maximum leverage ratio covenant waivers was eliminated Source text - bit.ly/2ck6eYX Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐