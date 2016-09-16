版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer reports positive top-line results from reflections B537-02 study for PF-06438179

Sept 16 Pfizer Inc :

* Results confirm similar efficacy of PF-06438179 (Infliximab-pfizer) to Remicade(REG) (Infliximab), in combination with Methotrexate

* Line results from reflections B537-02 study for PF-06438179 (Infliximab-Pfizer) a potential biosimilar to Remicade (Infliximab)

* Confirmatory study of PF-06438179 met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐