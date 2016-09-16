BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares plans to cease operations of Gateway Bank

Sept 16 Xenith Bankshares Inc :

* Xenith Bankshares, Inc. announces plans to cease operations of its mortgage banking subsidiary, Gateway Bank Mortgage, Inc.

* GBMI will cease taking new mortgage loan applications

* Entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell certain assets of gbmi to a multi-state home lender

* All applications with prospective borrowers that are in process at deal closing will continue to be managed by gbmi toward closing