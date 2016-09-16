版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Kimberly Page reports 9.99 pct passive stake in WPCS International

Sept 16 Wpcs International Inc

* Kimberly Page reports 9.99 pct passive stake in WPCS International Inc as of September 15 Source text - bit.ly/2ct9iQ5 Further company coverage:

