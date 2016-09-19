版本:
BRIEF-Sanofi files suit in U.S. to defend paten rights on Lantus and Lantus Solostar

Sept 19 Sanofi :

* Files suit in U.S. To defend paten rights on Lantus and Lantus Solostar

* Sanofi announced that it filed a patent infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

* Suit was triggered by a notification received from Merck in early August, in which Merck stated that it had filed an nda (505(b)(2) new drug application) with FDA for an insulin glargine drug product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

