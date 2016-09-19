版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-KBR acquires Honeywell Government Services Provider,HTSI

Sept 19 Kbr Inc :

* Transaction was funded through KBR's existing line of credit facility.

* KBR acquires Honeywell Government services provider, HTSI

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐