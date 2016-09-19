版本:
BRIEF-MGT Capital receives Subpoena from SEC

Sept 19 MGT Capital Investments Inc

* MGT receives Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission. No indication that company is subject of any enforcement proceedings

* On September 15, received a Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission requesting certain information from company

* Says is fully cooperating to comply with SEC's request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

