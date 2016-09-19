BRIEF-MGT Capital receives Subpoena from SEC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 MGT Capital Investments Inc
* MGT receives Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission. No indication that company is subject of any enforcement proceedings
* On September 15, received a Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission requesting certain information from company
* Says is fully cooperating to comply with SEC's request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.