2016年 9月 19日

BRIEF-Bwxt announces $200 million accelerated share repurchase

Sept 19 Bwx Technologies Inc

* Bwxt announces $200 million accelerated share repurchase

* Asr agreement will be funded through cash on hand and existing credit facility

* Asr agreement was entered into under company's previously authorized share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

