2016年 9月 19日

BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals' Auriclosene demonstrates significant results in Phase 2B

Sept 19 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals' Auriclosene demonstrates statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in Phase 2B study for the prevention of urinary catheter blockage and encrustation

* Primary efficacy endpoint was achieved with statistical significance

* Clinical efficacy endpoint was also achieved with statistical significance

* There were no serious adverse events reported in study and Auriclosene was generally well tolerated. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

