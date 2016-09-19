BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals' Auriclosene demonstrates significant results in Phase 2B

Sept 19 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals' Auriclosene demonstrates statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in Phase 2B study for the prevention of urinary catheter blockage and encrustation

* Primary efficacy endpoint was achieved with statistical significance

* Clinical efficacy endpoint was also achieved with statistical significance

* There were no serious adverse events reported in study and Auriclosene was generally well tolerated.