BRIEF-Lannett announces successful FDA inspections of 3 facilities

Sept 19 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett announces successful FDA inspections of three facilities

* Inspections concluded with 2 minor 483 observations at co's facility in Philadelphia and zero observations at laboratories in Armenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

