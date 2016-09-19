版本:
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy has entered into agreement with Vancouver's Steelhead LNG

Sept 19 Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Has entered into a development agreement with Vancouver's Steelhead LNG

* Investment was funded using capital that has been designated to support 7G's market access initiatives

* 7G has also acquired a minority ownership interest in steelhead lng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

