BRIEF-Avnet agrees to sell Technology Solutions Business Unit to Tech Data for $2.6 bln

Sept 19 Avnet Inc

* Avnet will receive $2.4 billion in cash and 2.8 million shares of Tech Data common stock

* Avnet agrees to sell Technology Solutions Business Unit to Tech Data for $2.6 billion

* Upon completion of transaction, Avnet expects to realize a gain of $3.75 to $4.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

