BRIEF-Tech Data Corp to acquire Technology Solutions Business from Avnet for $2.6 Bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Tech Data Corp
* Tech Data Corporation to acquire Technology Solutions Business from Avnet for $2.6 billion
* Tech Data also expects to realize approximately $200 million in present value of tax benefits
* Tech Data expects to achieve annual cost savings of approximately $100 million within two years after closing
* Intends to finance cash portion of consideration through combination of cash on hand, drawings under existing revolver, proceeds from a new loan facility and senior notes
* Transaction is expected to close in first half of calendar 2017
* Deal for for $2.4 billion in cash and 2.785 million shares of Tech Data common stock
* Transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to Tech Data's non-GAAP earnings per share in first year after closing
* To finance deal cash portion through cash, drawings under revolver, proceeds from new term loan facility, senior notes
* BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as lead financial advisor and Raymond James and associates is also serving as financial advisor to Tech Data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
