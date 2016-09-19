版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Caesarstone announces the appointment of its CEO

Sept 19 Caesarstone Ltd

* Caesarstone announces the appointment of Raanan Zilberman as chief executive officer

* Raanan Zilberman will join Caesarstone as company's CEO in February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

