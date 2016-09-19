版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival Corp has created three original TV programs

Sept 19 Carnival Corp :

* Has created three original TV programs that will air on major networks on Saturday mornings beginning October 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

