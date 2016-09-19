版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Silver Standard announces deal with Diablillos and M-18 projects

Sept 19 Silver Standard Resources :

* Entered agreement with Huayra Minerals to advance its Diablillos and M-18 projects

* Silver standard will maintain a 19.9% equity interest in Huayra and nominate one member to Board of Directors of Huayra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

