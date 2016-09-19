版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-CDI Corp announces sale of AndersElite UK subsidiary

Sept 19 Cdi Corp

* CDI Corp announces sale of AndersElite UK subsidiary

* Consideration received by company includes subordinated debt in holdings of approximately $2.3 million and warrants

* Additionally, holdings repaid approximately $0.9 million of existing anders debt

* Consideration received by company in transaction includes approximately $6.0 million of cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

