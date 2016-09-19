版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Chesswood Group's exiting U.S. short-term working capital loan business to focus solely on equipment finance

Sept 19 Chesswood Group Ltd

* Exiting U.S. short-term working capital loan business to focus solely on equipment finance

* It is not expected that any material losses or costs will result from exit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

