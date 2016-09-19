版本:
BRIEF-Jenoptik receives additional order from Raytheon

Sept 19 Jenoptik AG :

* Jenoptik receives additional order from Raytheon worth just under 4 million euros ($4.46 million)

* Order from Raytheon includes power generators, which supply radar and launcher systems of missile defense system with electrical power Source text - bit.ly/2coKD1o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

