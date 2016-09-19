BRIEF-Jenoptik receives additional order from Raytheon

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Jenoptik AG :
* Jenoptik receives additional order from Raytheon worth just under 4 million euros ($4.46 million)
* Order from Raytheon includes power generators, which supply radar and launcher systems of missile defense system with electrical power Source text - bit.ly/2coKD1o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.