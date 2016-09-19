版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes

Sept 19 Cheniere Energy Partners

* Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2027 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC

* SPL intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay portion of principal amounts under SPL's credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

