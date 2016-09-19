BRIEF-Felcor announces leadership transition

Sept 19 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Felcor announces leadership transition

* COO Troy A. Pentecost appointed President and interim senior executive officer

* Richard A. Smith retires as president, CEO and director

* Board of directors intends to engage Spencer Stuart to assist with identifying a new CEO

* Smith, who also resigned from company's board , will remain with company in a non-executive role through end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCH.N ]