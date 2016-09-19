版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Tree Island announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Sept 19 Tree Island Steel Ltd

* Received approval from Toronto Stock Exchange to renew proposed normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 1.6 million common shares

* Period of normal course issuer bid to extend from September 21, 2016 to September 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

