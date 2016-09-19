版本:
BRIEF-WebMD increases stock repurchase program

Sept 19 WebMD Health Corp :

* WebMD increases stock repurchase program

* Increase in amount available under WebMD's existing stock repurchase program to $50 million

* Program announced monday is an increase of approximately $35 million over amount remaining from prior authorizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

