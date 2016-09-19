版本:
BRIEF-Copsync evaluates body-worn cameras

Sept 19 Copsync Inc :

* Company plans to become a reseller of body-worn cameras

* Evaluates body worn cameras

* Cameras from several companies are already currently under consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

